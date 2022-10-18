Big Brother Naija reality star Hermes recently stepped out for an event rocking a daring new look

The red kimono set designed by celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, saw the Level Up star looking stylish

In more BBNaija news, Bella Okagbue recently shared photos of herself dressed in a pink set

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Hermes has since proved to be a lover of all things eccentric, and if you were an avid follower of the Big Brother Naija show - or him- then this wouldn't surprise you.

Even since his exit from the show, the Level Up star has stuck to the theme, rocking some unique and very daring looks.

Photos of the Level Up star. Credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

He recently took to his Instagram page to share some new photos, rocking yet another eccentric design, courtesy of Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire.

In the photos, the blonde-haired star is seen posing in a red floor-length kimono with multiple strings of chain embellishments on the back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He paired the look with a black purse, some dark sunnies and his swaggy personality.

Swipe to see more photos below:

BBNaija Bella wows fans with gorgeous new photos, rocks pink monochrome look

Big Bella is out here continuously 'stepping on necks' and her fans are here for all of it.

The Big Brother Naija reality star recently took to her Instagram page to bless her fans with some new JPegs, this time going for the Barbie vibes.

In the new stacks of photos, Bella is seen dressed in a pink set featuring a belted jacket over a playsuit. She paired the Medlinboss design with some heeled pink sandals.

“Just admire the dress and move on” - BBNaija Christy O to her fashion critics

Living in the spotlight comes with its ups and downs, and for Big Brother Naija star, Christy O, this is something she is slowly coming to terms with.

The Level Up star recently took to her Twitter page to address critics who have questioned her sense of style.

In the tweet, she talked about the insatiable nature of fans as regards the outfits she wears, stating that they would always have something to complain about regardless of the stylists she uses.

Source: Legit.ng