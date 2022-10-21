The 2022 Big Brother Naija show came to an end earlier in October, birthing a new set of stars

Among the over 20 contenders who starred on the show, there are those slaying in fashionable garbs under the spotlight

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the ladies of the Level Up edition that are serving looks

Big Brother Naija 2022 saw Phyna emerging as the winner of the show, taking up N100 million worth of prizes.

Interestingly, the show has birthed some fashionistas into the limelight who have been rocking some pretty stylish garbs.

Photos of the Level Up stars. Credit: @bellaokague, @beautytukura, @apt_modella

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng looks at five stars from the Level Up show who are unarguably the fashionistas of their set.

Check them out below:

1. Beauty Tukura

The ex-beauty queen is no stranger to luxury brands and stylish ensembles.

Following her infamous exit from the show, she has been slaying in some pretty classy and fabulous styles.

Beauty the dollar queen is definitely giving!

2. Bella Okagbue

Fondly called Big Bella by her fans, the Level Up finalist has been rocking some classy look even while on the show.

With Medlin boss as her stylist, it comes as no surprise the kinds of ensembles she has been sporting.

3. Modella

Modella, who joined the Level Up cast as a fake housemate is another one who is serving major looks, and fans love it.

With an hour-glass physique, Modella does not only understands what fits her body but also rocks it with the confidence of a thousand people!

4. Phyna

The Level Up winner has been rocking some stylish fits ever since her victory on the show.

While she didn't have the best of looks on the show, Phyna's style team have been putting in some good work and it shows!

5. Allysyn

Even before the show, the bald-headed beauty has slayed in some fashionable garbs.

Following her post-BBNaija life, it is no hard to see that she has upped her game, rocking some drop-dead gorgeous fits on different occasions.

These Level Up ladies have undeniably slayed in som head-turning ensembles.

