Big Brother Naija reality star, Bella Okagbue, has taken to social media to share new photos

The Level Up star, in her new snaps, rocked a fabulous pink ensemble that left her fans gushing with love

Still on BBNaija fashion, Christy O, recently addressed critics who had something to say about her sense of style

Big Bella is out here continuously 'stepping on necks' and her fans are here for all of it.

The Big Brother Naija reality star recently took to her Instagram page to bless her fans with some new JPegs, this time going for the Barbie vibes.

Photos of Bella looking gorgeous as she serves face card. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

In the new stacks of photos, Bella is seen dressed in a pink set featuring a belted jacket over a playsuit.

She paired the Medlinboss design with some heeled pink sandals.

Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption:

"When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too."

See the post below:

