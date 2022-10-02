Several stars of the Big Brother Naija Level Up edition turned up for the season's finale in grand style

From Christy O to Hermes, the former contenders made sure to glam things up as they awaited the announcement of the winners

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how nine stats dressed for the much-anticipated finale of the show

The Big Brother Naija 2022 show came to an end on Sunday, October 2, and it saw Phyna emerge as the winner of the Level Up edition.

In attendance were the former housemates who were booted out before the finale, and they made sure to bring their fashion A-game.

Check them out below:

The Level Up ladies

1. Christy O

The Ivory beauty who was among the earliest housemates to leave the show came through in green glamour.

She sported a form-fitting lace mermaid dress designed by CEO Luminee.

The dress featured sheer sleeves and a mini underlining. She rocked a vibrant copper hair colour.

2. Doyin

The fierce beauty sported an earth-tone lace mono strap dress featuring a corset bodice.

Although she didn’t post a photo that captured the full look, she put an admirable amount of detail into her hair, makeup and jewellery.

3. Allyson

Allysyn has proven to be a lover of bold, daring and eccentric styles.

For the finale, she opted for a black pear-embellished off-shoulder dress featuring a plunging neckline and a corset bodice a

She rocked a soft glam look with bold earrings and adorned her signature haircut with jewellery.

4. Amaka

While she didn’t share photos of her look like the others, Amaka made sure to keep her fans delighted with a video of her look.

For the finale, she rocked a high bun hairstyle featuring chopsticks. For her dress, she opted for a sequin dress with sheer infusions.

The Level Up Gentlemen

5. Deji

Like most of the guys, Deji opted for a tuxedo look.

However, he decided to sport a white vest as against a button shirt. He paired the look with wide-legged pants.

6. Dotun

Dotun looked red carpet-ready in this print tuxedo look which he paired with a black bow tie a crisp white shirt and black pants.

He certainly looked dapper in this ensemble!

7. Khalid

Khalid opted for a more patriotic choice seeing as Nigeria’s Independence Day anniversary was only a few hours before.

He donned an embellished green and while agbada, ditching it in the other photos for a white net top.

He accessorised with coral pieces of jewellery.

8. Hermes

Hermes is not one to follow the crowd so, even while he opted for the popular and common choice of a tuxedo look, it was far from regular.

His jacket was embellished with broken mirrors. He paired it with a black shirt and matching tie, sporting heavy jewellery on his hands.

9. Eloswag

Eloswag reminded people of the swag in his name with this look.

Unlike the others, he rocked something different and more eccentric as it featured a jacket worn over a kaftan two-piece, all in matching feet and black colours.

The former housemates of the show made sure to deliver memorable looks one more time before the show came to an end!

BBNaija finale: Host Ebuka honours Level Up stars in tuxedo with their photos on it

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is not one to disappoint when it comes to serving statement looks and this time is no different!

For the finale of the 2022 Big Brother Naija show, the media personality opted for an interesting way to pay tribute to all the housemates - both past and present - of the Level Up edition.

In the photos posted on his Instagram page, the fashion god looked suave in a blue tuxedo with black lapel collars which he paired with black pants and matching sleek shoes.

Imprinted on the jacket are the faces of all 28 Level Up stars who graced the show.

