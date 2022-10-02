The finale of the 2022 Big Brother Naija show holds today, October 2 and host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is coming through in classic style

The media personality sported a blue tuxedo with photos of all the participants of the Level Up edition

The finale sees six housemates consisting of Adekunle, Bryan, Bella, Chichi, Daniella and Phyna vying for the N100 million prize

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is not one to disappoint when it comes to serving statement looks and this time is no different!

For the finale of the 2022 Big Brother Naija show, the media personality opted for an interesting way to pay tribute to all the housemates - both past and present - of the Level Up edition.

The media personality sported a print tuxedo with photos of all the Level Up stars. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

In the photos posted on his Instagram page, the fashion god looked suave in a blue tuxedo with black lapel collars which he paired with black pants and matching sleek shoes.

Imprinted on the jacket are the faces of all 28 Level Up stars who graced the show.

Sharing the photos of the look, he captioned:

"A tribute to the #BBNaija Level Up housemates as we wind down a most eventful season...It's finale time!"

