Deborah Enenche continues to spark conversations both on and offline about her unique sense of style

When it comes to her eccentric ensembles, the gospel singer appears to have a thing for leather boots

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times the music minister slayed in knee-high leather boots

The knee-high boots are ruling supreme - both off and on the runway - and we love how Deborah Enenche pulls the looks off!

The daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche, who is also a gospel singer and minister in church has continuously proven that staying true to herself in fashion is important to her.

Deborah Enenche in different boots. Credit: @deborah_paulenenche

Source: Instagram

While her love for eccentric ensembles remains unwavering, another thing Deborah seems to have a penchant for is leather boots - especially the knee-high types.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights eight looks which featured these leather accessories.

Check them out below:

Look 1

Here, she dons an oversized jacket over a knee-length dress.

With her hair wrapped in a print scarf, Deborah swagged up her loo with a tie-shaped necklace and a pair of purple leather boots.

Look 2

She shared photos from the video shoot of her latest single, Bigger, and they are simply gorgeous!

Here, she rocked an adire maxi gown with a front opening, pairing the look with some red leather boots. Her elaborately-tied gele certainly brought some edge to this look.

Look 3

In one of her recent photos, the fashionista opted for a maxi faux-wrap dress.

She jazzed up the look with a berret, a bold necklace and a pair of snake print leather boots.

Look 4

In one of her head-scratching ensembles. Deborah came through with the slay in a black and red ensemble.

The look featured a unique hat, red belts and matching red leather boots paired with her black dress shirt that featured a mini tie.

Look 5

For this look, she channelled her inner school girl, coming through in a red look featuring a plaid skirt worn under a solid red button shirt with a black tie.

For this look, she rocked a pair of black leather boots to go with the tie.

Look 6

The gospel minister was clearly feeling herself in this ensemble and we cannot blame her.

Here, she looked stunning in a mono sleeve maxi gown with a pinstripe shirt worn backwards, and paired the look with purple leather boots.

Look 7

One can hardly go wrong with monochrome and Deborah's look is another reminder.

Here she wore a red top underneath a thin-striped gown and paired the look with some red leather boots.

Look 8

She came through with the denim fever in this ensemble, rocking a long denim top that she wore over a knee-length button skirt.

She sported some knee-high denim boots to compliment the top and rocked a black shoulder bag.

Deborah certainly loves her knee-high boots!

