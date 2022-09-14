Nollywood veteran, Chioma Chukwuka recently took to social media to share a video with her friends in Dubai

The fabulous four consisting of Chukwuka, Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli and Ufuoma Mcdermott are currently on vacation

In the latest video, the Nollywood stars/close friends are seen stepping out in matching outfits by Yomi Casual

Chioma Chukwuka, Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli and Ufuoma Mcdermott have been serving major content on social media with their friendship goals.

The Nollywood stars who have maintained an admirable closeness came together for yet another Dubai experience, keeping their fans abreast via social media.

Photos show Nollywood actresses in matching dresses. Credit: @chiomakpotha

Source: UGC

Sharing one of her many videos, Chukwuka, together with the other ladies, can be seen stepping out of a building, rocking matching shift dresses.

The white and gold print dresses designed by Yomi Casual all flattered the ladies who all sported sporty footwear with the exception of Uche who rocked a high platformed slippers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"Through thick and thin ! These are my girls…. FOR LIFE ! I was literally crying when I was editing this post. These girls are always there for me. Through life’s ups and downs… we always show up for one another. Sometimes I even feel that I don’t give enough of myself to them BUT they love me regardless. This is also a thank you post to UCHE. UFUOMA AND OMONI. I love you always."

Watch the video below:

Nollywood divas Nancy Isime and Ini Edo twin in N226k matching designer catsuits

It's raining designer brands and Nigerian celebrities continue to deliver on the luxury side of fashion.

In today's edition of who rocked it better, Nollywood movie stars, Nancy Isime and Ini Edo come through with matching fab looks.

While Isime has proven to be fashionista, Edo keeps turning up the heat with her looks.

Celebrity makeup who has glammed Mercy Johnson, Yvonne Jegede artist shares 4 tips for dark-skin

Scrolling through Instagram, it may seem like every fashionista has mastered the art of slaying flawless makeup looks.

Knowing that you're nowhere near perfect when it comes to glamming up can be a daunting feeling, but it doesn't have to be so, especially if you're a dark-skinned woman.

Celebrity makeup artist Bosun Kannike is here with some vital tips on getting your makeup game up from 0-100.

Source: Legit.ng