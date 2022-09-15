A content creator, Ihezie Chisom Glory, left social media users inaw after she showed off her dresses made from edible items

In the video, Chisom is seen wearing dresses made from palm kernel, numerous oranges and watrermelon

In other fashion news, popular Nigerian fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, shared a video of the chicken bones she used for her costume crown

Nigerian is undoubtedly home to a lot of talented minds, and Ihezie Chisom Glory is one of them.

The fashion content creator went viral online for creating some fashion pieces from fruits, vegetables and leaves.

Photos show Shantel in creative pieces. Credit: @lary_shantel

Source: Instagram

Glory who has an Instagram page of 17,000, posted the video, which saw her transitioning into four different looks ranging from palm kernel to watermelon looks.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Internet users react to Glory's creative looks

kaacykm:

"Wow amazing lovely designs"

itskirssss:

"Your creativity and natural radiance is giving me life!! ✨"

missaviationnigeria:

"Wow, simply amazing."

lizzylope_:

"Wowww so creative."

_mide_gram_:

"I was speechless watching the video ❤️"

_port_able:

"You’re super creative "

The Woman King: Toyin Lawani's crown for premiere made from chicken bones

The Woman King premiere in Lagos saw stars draped in epic warrior-themed outfits, causing a buzz on social media.

One of those who owned the spotlight was Toyin Lawani, whose costume left her fans in awe. However, it gets more interesting as part of the look features chicken bones.

The Tiannah Empire stylist and designer shared a video of a bag of chicken bones which she used to make the crown for her look.

The fashion boss came through with a caped outfit and sandals that gave off an Egyptian feel but with a twist.

"It is beautiful": Bride wows the internet as she dons crochet dress for her wedding

In an era when people would rather following popular trends, there are those who are not afraid to stand out.

This is the case for a bride who has since left social media buzzing with reactions.

Identified as Ope Adedeji, the beautiful writer made the bold choice to rock a crochet dress for her special day.

Source: Legit.ng