Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi turned the big 40 on September 5 and has taken to social media to celebrate

The movie star and mother of one shared photos from an interesting shoot she had for an upcoming film

In the photos, the actress sported floor-length dreadlocks and traditional facial marks in a denim ensemble

September 5 holds a special place in the heart of Toyin Abraham, and the year 2022 is no different.

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker turned the big 40 and is celebrating with some interesting new photos.

The actress shared new photos to mark her special day. Credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin, set to release yet another film, shared snaps from the film's promo shoot, which sees her in character as 'Asabi Onidada'.

The pictures show Toyin dressed in a white t-shirt, a denim jacket, and a pair of wide-legged denim pants.

She sported floor-length cowry-bejewelled dreadlocks and accessorised with a chunky gold chain around her neck.

More noticeable are the traditional facial marks on both cheeks.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng