A video of a fashionista slay queen making food with artificial long nails has left social media with mixed feelings

In the now-viral video, the young lady is seen struggling to cut up vegetables as her nails continue to get in the way

Recall some weeks ago, the same lady had gotten social media users riled up over a video of her eating with her long nails

A couple of weeks after going viral for eating with extremely long nails, a young fashionista is back online, trending for the same thing.

This time, she shared a recording of herself prepping a meal for her family.

In the video posted by Instablog, the young lady is seen cutting up what appears to be vegetables before proceeding to pound them, all the while struggling to keep her long colourful nails out of the way.

Photos show lady with long nails, stock model.

Source: Getty Images

Social media users react to video of lady with artificial long nails

the_mimaofficial:

"No be suffer head be this?"

leeeymarrh:

"Na clout chaser this one be."

cherry208:

"Anything just to trend."

zirconluxe_exclusives:

"Pele o handicap."

affordable_collection:

"Say you’re mad without actually saying you’re mad."

Watch the video below:

Internet users appalled over video of lady eating with extralong artificial nails

A video of a lady is currently making the rounds on social media and has received mixed reactions online.

The viral video sees her eating with some ridiculously long nails.

Perhaps in a bid to prove she could eat with the green/blue/red talons which appear over seven inches long, she is seen starting off the video by eating a banana.

She then proceeds to eat a plate of creamy pasta using a fork which she later abandons for her long nails.

