Rihanna might have kept the name and images of her baby boy top secret, but she is giving fans a glimpse of her life as a mother

The Diamonds singer was recently spotted looking all kinds of cute in a leather mini skirt while out on a date with her baby daddy A$AP Rocky

Social media users were impressed with how she is showing off her post-baby body despite gaining weight

Rihanna is a new mom and proud. The singer and businesswoman has been going out and about months after welcoming her baby boy, whose name and snaps are being withheld for now.

Rihanna caused a stir when she showed off her stunning post-baby body in recent pictures. Image: @badgalriri.

The Rehab hitmaker turned heads when she was spotted showing some skin in an all-black ensemble.

The new mom made a leggy display in a leather mini skirt and a matching top. Rihanna completed the look with some bling and an oversized coat.

users were impressed with the singer's stunning look and her new body. In addition, peeps lauded her for not putting pressure on herself to lose weight after giving birth.

Social media users react

@rokstarrzoe said:

"Weight gain looks so GOOD on her❤️"

@trent_thick commented:

"She will always look good regardless of her size."

@coffeeynicemugs said:

"She looks goodt. Post partum I be sweaty and in leggings ☠️."

Rihanna praised for helping restaurant staff clean up after a girls’ night out

Rihanna has always been a different kind of celebrity. The star trended on social media following news that she helped restaurant staff clean up after having a girls' night out.

The new mom is said to have asked the restaurant staff to stay open past their closing time because she still wanted to have fun.

According to Page Six, RiRi, who was accompanied by a group of six ladies, partied the night away, having caviar and popping bottles of champagne until 2 AM. Per the publication, the Diamonds singer rocked laid-back baggy jeans and an oversized jersey.

After partying and enjoying the night with her girlfriends, Rihanna reportedly helped the restaurant staff "clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late."

