A couple on Tiktok have gone viral after partaking in the hilarious couples fashion game, cracking people up online

In a video shared by @aisosa6, her husband is seen in a chair blindly selecting different items to wear

The result sees him in a mini skirt with a wig on, striking poses much to the amusement of his wife and internet users

There are many wonderful ways to bond as couples, and one of the trending games on Tiktok seems to have won the hearts of many lovebirds.

A couple recently left internet users amused after a video of them went viral online.

The video left many people amused. Credit: @aisosa6 (Tiktok)

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by @aisosa6, the husband is seen sitting in a chair, blindfolded as he partakes in the 'this or that' game.

The game involves one partner blindly picking from two options selected by their partner which may involve male and female clothing options.

Well, this young man sure picked out an interesting wardrobe as the end result sees him strutting about and striking poses in an orange skirt, a t-shirt, a pair of sneakers and a curly wig. He also had a lady's bag to complement his look.

Check out the video below:

Internet users amused over funny fashion game

adestitoali:

"I like the game.The husband kuku resemble a woman."

akuaagyeibea:

"He slayed to perfection."

bennythetaylor:

"I have the wig, skirt n bag na the man remain."

Darky B:

"Is the drip for me."

Praise Eigbokhan:

" Your husband Na fine girl."

Delphene:

"He rocked it well abeggg."

nuella721:

"But he slayed it tho."

Hilarious wears hotpants to combat daughter's "indecent dressing"

A man was not happy with his daughter's choice of shorts, and he employed a funny method to pass across his message, which left social media users in a pool of laughter.

In a bid to prove to his daughter that her hotpants were too short, he got himself into a pair of shorts as well.

In the video, which has since gone viral, he is seen walking into her bedroom in the shorts, much to her amusement. She throws on a pair, and they can be seen comparing the lengths of their shorts.

Source: Legit.ng