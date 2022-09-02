Man Made to Wear Wife's Clothes after Funny Fashion Game: "Slayed to Perfection"
- A couple on Tiktok have gone viral after partaking in the hilarious couples fashion game, cracking people up online
- In a video shared by @aisosa6, her husband is seen in a chair blindly selecting different items to wear
- The result sees him in a mini skirt with a wig on, striking poses much to the amusement of his wife and internet users
There are many wonderful ways to bond as couples, and one of the trending games on Tiktok seems to have won the hearts of many lovebirds.
A couple recently left internet users amused after a video of them went viral online.
In the video posted by @aisosa6, the husband is seen sitting in a chair, blindfolded as he partakes in the 'this or that' game.
The game involves one partner blindly picking from two options selected by their partner which may involve male and female clothing options.
Well, this young man sure picked out an interesting wardrobe as the end result sees him strutting about and striking poses in an orange skirt, a t-shirt, a pair of sneakers and a curly wig. He also had a lady's bag to complement his look.
Check out the video below:
Internet users amused over funny fashion game
adestitoali:
"I like the game.The husband kuku resemble a woman."
akuaagyeibea:
"He slayed to perfection."
bennythetaylor:
"I have the wig, skirt n bag na the man remain."
Darky B:
"Is the drip for me."
Praise Eigbokhan:
" Your husband Na fine girl."
Delphene:
"He rocked it well abeggg."
nuella721:
"But he slayed it tho."
