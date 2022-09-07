A British man has taken to social media to share his experience buying items from an online store

In a tweet, the man identified as Rupert Good shared photos of the chain tank top he paid N17k and the print tank top he got

The post, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions with some warnings about the downsides of online shopping

Online shopping is often fun, easy and convenient as one escapes the stress of physically shopping for items with the help of an ATM card and great internet.

However, getting exactly what you ordered is a prayer most people should consider before engaging online vendors.

The photos show the chain tank top Good ordered and what he got. Credit: @rupertgood

A man identified as Rupert Good recently left social media users amused when he shared his experience with an online vendor.

According to the pot, Good had wanted a chain tank top which he revealed he paid N17,000 (£35) for.

However, he got a laughable imitation - a print chain tank top that humorously matched his skin tone.

Shedding more light on the situation, he explained:

"I was trying to return it, but now it might have to become my signature look I got it for a costume as a GotG-style ravager. The plan was to wear it over a gold T-shirt so the fact it matches my skin is and also not very helpful"

Social media users react to Rupert Good's post

mr.1805:

"Awwww..hin skintone con make the thing fine well well.."

itssimplysuuccess:

"dis na Ankara wit holes."

msbee_starrplus:

"Shey na apron."

norse_koko:

"His face tho."

dinmaperfumery_:

"I am confused."

@elletheridge:

"The fact that ppl can't recognize the skill set n time it takes to make a chain-link shirt that it defo isn't going to be cheap is what's even funnier to me… Or ppl who buy lace or woven fabrics thinking they can buy complex designs at a cheap rate and it not be trash is."

@SandyTrevon:

"I’m a fashion designer and I cannot stress how I pot it is to not order from these ads on social media I get countless clients that waste money buying rhinestone dresses and it’s exactly like this. There are plenty of custom designers that can recreate."

@znerdforever:

"Someone needs to go to jail cause he was robbed."

@lonebeader:

"As a chain mailler (nothing this ambitious), the real piece is awesome! Unfortunately, things like this happen too frequently. If a price sounds too good to be true...run. I am so sorry."

What I ordered: Internet users divided over dress lady received from clothing vendor

Sometimes, it's the vendor's fault, sometimes, it's the customer who errs. In this case, however, social media users cannot decide who messed up.

Twitter user @maryochekwu recently got people talking after she shared photos of a lady's experience with a clothing vendor.

She had placed an order for a form-fitting midnight blue mermaid dress with ruffle sleeves, as seen in the post. What she got was nothing like her order.

