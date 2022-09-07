Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to social media to announce her latest ambassadorial deal

The Water & Garri crooner has become the first Nigerian to be an international ambassador for MAC lipstick

Savage’s MAC deal is the latest addition to her portfolio of international brand endorsements, such as the Tecno deal

Tiwa Savage is out here securing the bags, and we love to see it! The singer/songwriter is the latest ambassador for American cosmetics powerhouse, MAC.

More interestingly is the fact that she is the first Nigerian to represent the brand on an international level.

The singer confirmed the news online. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats Queen took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans.

She shared a photo of herself wearing the American brand’s latest model of their hallmark red lipstick, revealing that the deal had been ongoing for two years.

In her words:

"M.A.C gyal innit This has been two years in the making, sheessh so happy to finally share this with my soldiers. Out online GLOBALLY in 24 hours Red is the new n.ude, make sure you get yours cause we selling out."

Check out the post below:

Source: Legit.ng