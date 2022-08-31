A video of a man doing a makeup transformation has gone viral on social media, leaving many stunned

Reacting to the video, many people expressed doubt over who was in the before and after clips in the recording

In another video, a lady left social media users amused after she shared a post flaunting her chunky baby hairs

Makeup is magic, and another person has come through with just how powerful the art of colours can be.

A man recently left jaws hanging in a trending video in which he sported a questionable frontal and a bare face with stubble.

However, what leaves many people shocked is the makeup transformation that has him looking sleek and with a perfectly slayed face.

Not only does he lay his wig perfectly, but the makeup look has him looking like nothing in the bare-faced clip.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to makeup transformation

The video, which has since gone viral, left many people doubting if it was the same person in the before and after clips.

Check out some comments below:

tuulz411:

"Not the same person obviously.... Probably her brother"

sweetestck:

"I watched this 3x trying to understand what I just watched."

teefannie_:

"Same person she used makeup in the first video too."

uga_glory:

"Is same person."

