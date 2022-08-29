Celebrity designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani, recently threw a huge birthday party for her daughter, Eleora as she clocked one

For her birthday shoot, the Tiannah Empire CEO made sure to glam her daughter up in different looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all the fabulous and adorable outfits little Eleora wore for her shoot

On August 26, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire had cause to celebrate as her youngest child, Eleora, turned one.

For her birthday shoot, the designer made sure to bring out the inner fashionista in little Eleora who sported different adorable and glamourous looks in honour of her new age.

The little girl turned one. Credit: @segun_wealth via @tiannahsphotostudio

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all ten ensembles rocked by Eleora.

Check them out below:

Look 1

The little princess sported a puffy bun hairstyle and was dressed in mummy’s design - a three-piece distress denim ensemble comprising of a crop top, a longline jacket and a pair of trousers.

She paired the look with some white sneakers.

Look 2

For her second look, she sported a cute shimmery dress with bow designs on the front.

She paired the look with some girly sunnies, pink pants and shimmery slides.

Look 3

She came through with the regency glam in this gorgeous ballgown. The red and grey dress featured a high ruffle collar with pearls and ruffle cuffs as well.

She wore her hair in a puffy bun hairstyle, clutching a red lollipop.

Look 4

Here, she replicate Priscilla Ojo's birthday look which featured a long-sleeved body suit paired with a wide-brimmed hat both in coffee brown.

With both photos put in the same post, it is not hard to see that Eleora's adorable look won this round!

Look 5

For this look, Eleora was a boss baby with the confidence of a supermodel.

She sported a white thin-strap top underneath a leather jacket and a pair of leather pants. The electric guitar props in the background gave the look a rocker chic vibe.

Look 6

For this look, she was a gorgeous princess in white, cream and gold.

The renaissance look featured a headpiece that brought a royal touch to the look.

Look 7

Eleora embodied this boss baby look in a vibrant photoshoot featuring a lot of pink balloons.

Here, she sported a pantsuit ensemble with some dark shades to go with it.

Look 8

She sported a pink strapless ruffle dress with a floor-length train. The garden shoot featured pink flowers which complimented the angelic ensemble.

Look 9

Eleora brought on the rich kid vibe in this pink suit ensemble which she paired with a cute handbag and some dark sunnies.

Look 10

For her last look, she dazzled in a pink and gold ensemble, reminding fans just how much of a fashionista she is, just like her mother.

Eleora made sure to slay for her first birthday.

