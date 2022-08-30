Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to social media to share some stunning new photos

The mother of two and her sons sported coordinating ensembles as her youngest clocked two months

Only a while ago, the billionaire wife got social media buzzing with mixed reactions after she revealed she slept in her makeup

Regina Daniels is celebrating every milestone regarding her family with glamour and style. Of course, it comes easy when you're a successful actress and wife of a billionaire.

The Nollywood star recently took to social media to share some photos in honour of her youngest son, Kharl, who turned two months.

The mother of two shared some new photos. Credit: @regina.daniels

The proud mother of two took to her Instagram page to share photos from a recent shoot which saw the actress sporting a blue ankara print maxi dress while her little princes donned matching looks with royal sashes.

Swipe to see photos below:

