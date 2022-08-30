Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, who is better known as Bobrisky, has taken to social media to share new photos

The crossdresser, who is hours away from turning a new age, has been releasing photos from his birthday shoot

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at four looks the controversial social media star has shared on Instagram so far

It appears social media is about to witness yet another shutdown as Bobrisky is gearing up for his birthday celebration.

Real name Idris Okuneye, the popular crossdresser has been dropping photos in anticipation of his new age.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at four photos shared by the self-acclaimed African male barbie.

Check them out below:

Look 1

The crossdresser first released a photo dressed in a white dress with gold embellishment around the neckline and bust area.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He paired the puffy-sleeved maxi number with a tulle headwrap.

Look 2

For the second look, Bobrisky came through with the rich aunty vibe in an oriental print look. The maxi kimono print was worn over a coffee brown dress and a matching print headwrap.

Check out the photos below:

The crossdresser sported different boubous. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Look 3

For the third look, he stepped out in all black in a lovely asoke ensemble. The attire featured gold embroidery. He accessorized with a plunging gold necklace.

Look 4

Still sticking to the owambe theme, he came through in a green asoke ensemble slightly different from the black one.

While he took the previous photos in an outdoor setting, he posed on a dark coloured couch in a room for this one.

Check out the photos below:

The crossdresser will turn a year older soon. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson dazzles in 2 jaw-dropping looks, asoebi dress wows internet users

Mercy Johnson Okojie had reasons to celebrate recently, ranging from her traditional and white wedding anniversaries to her birthday celebration.

Shortly after wowing fans with family photos in honour of her anniversary, she turned up the heat for her birthday in two dresses designed by @ceolumineeofficial.

For her first look, the actress stepped out in style for her shoot, donning a silver and grey number. The bedazzled form-fitting dress featured a corset bodice and an illusion neckline. Mercy bejewelled her hair with pearls.

Source: Legit.ng