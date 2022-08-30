The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently opened up about her post-royal life in a recent interview

Featuring on the cover of The Cut, the former Suites star dazzled in four different looks for the magazine shoot

Meghan Markle was a beauty to behold as she graced the cover of The Cut magazine, sporting classy looks and spilling some interesting tea!

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about post-royal life. Credit: @campbelladdy for @thecut

For their Fall Fashion issue, the Duchess sat down with The Cut to talk about her new life, life in the royal family, her podcast Archetypes, and the ways in which women are unfairly labelled.

While baring her heart out, Markle rocked some exquisite and graceful looks that reminds fans that she is class and elegance redefined.

Look 1

Here, she dons a black slip dress with a sweetheart neckline. She accessorised the leg-baring number with a pearl necklace, posing in an outdoor shoot with a floral background.

For her feet, she opted for an easy-breezy look by going barefooted, her hair pulled to the back in a low bun.

Look 2

She sported a strapless black and white pattern dress, posing on a huge antique bench. The simplicity of the look and natural look gave off a more relaxed vibe reminiscent of Markle's new life.

Look 3

For this look, she came through with the boss babe vibes, sporting an all-white pantsuit.

She struck a powerful pose in this ensemble against the backdrop of pink flowers, sporting some sleek white pumps.

Look 4

Meghan wore a black turtleneck dress with a white ruffle flounce. She accessorised the look with some emerald earrings, her hair pulled back in a centre part low bun.

Meghan Markle served some breathtaking looks in these photos!

