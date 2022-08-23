A video of a dog showing off its cute ankara outfits has gone viral on social media leaving many netizens amused

A Tiktoker identified as @1tembo, shared the clip of the dog, revealing her mother got the outfit from her trip to Nigeria

Hilarious reactions have trailed the video, with some commending the tailor for getting the cut and fitting perfectly

When looking one's best, there are no restrictions on who gets to slay and who doesn't.

Tiktoker, @1tembo took to the platform to share a video of her mother's outfits for her dog, Lola, from her trip to Nigeria.

The video has gone viral on social media. Credit: @1tembo (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

In the video, Lola can be seen modelling the different outfits in colourful ankara designs, ranging from crop tops, zipper dresses to hooded outfits.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reactions to dog's outfits

The video has gone viral online with over 1 million views on Tiktok. Internet users reacted with amusement to the clip, commending the tailor's effort.

Check out some comments below:

caramelswit:

"Abeg who send measurement. The fitting dey accurate."

southside_chic:

"Tailor too good "

sarah_oyinadeart:

"He don get 2 owanbe outfit ! Jollof rice is sure like this."

_house_of_bb:

"Because why should it be moving around the house naked."

adesewa_babs:

"This mama needs a grandchild soon … that’s d message she’s trying to pass to you."

nedu_ethel:

"Local man is not breathing fine."

jaiyesinmi2001:

"The dog looks emotionally stressed and confused about life."

chymezieh:

"If dog can wear a show belle Ankara, who am I not to wear it too."

mzbabybkay:

"Mother of the yea. Na to dey carry the dog go every owambe remain."

kelechi.offor:

"I’m very sure mama makes correct soup and swallow for this dog."

"Modella no do pass this one": Hilarious reactions trail lady's frontal wig installation

Lace frontal wigs are what's hot right now and more ladies continue to jump on the trend. The latest is a lady whose video has surfaced on social media.

In the trending clip posted on Tiktok by @wigexpress, the vendor is seen installing a wig for a client.

Interestingly, the end result, which featured bold curls laid as edges, seems to have caught the attention of many internet users.

Source: Legit.ng