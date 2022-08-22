A Nigerian lady recently shared a video of a dress she ordered after commissioning a tailor to replicate a look

In the now-trending video, she is seen standing in an ill-fitted green dress, which is nothing like what she wanted

Several internet users have reacted to the video with some questioning how much was paid and the type of dressmaker she went to

A lady's plans to slay at an owambe function were foiled by a tailor's replication of a dress she wanted.

According to the video shared by @asoebibella, the lady wanted a sleeveless dress as seen in the clip, but ended up getting something quite subpar.

In the last part of the video, she is seen standing in the green version which lacked fitting and appeared to have been poorly cut.

Mixed reactions trail style recreation

turi_contagious:

"Well, both women has different body shape. Look at your body shape before picking styles from Instagram."

luchiatelier:

"Order with the original designer or a very good bespoke tailor … my take and send accurate measurements too biko and pay well .. mbok."

ejibaby14:

"Tailor that can sew this are expensive but ppl prefer going for cheaper tailor that cant deliver."

glowbespoke:

"How much u pay Sis? Becos d price suppose Dey let Una know Wetin to expect."

bukinoah:

"I remember one tailor that made a corset dress for me, telling me that it’s my shape that didn’t allow the corset to come outthat day i looked myself like really "

icyshuga:

"And her fabric is so beautiful Kai "

busolamijanet:

"When ur tailor says she can sew corset for 3k "

the_actual_prime_oluwz:

"Na deeper life person sew that one "

ramzyglow_beauty:

"It's the same joor,the the material just different small "

ohzeeheyz:

"So you are saying that if you pay much to a tailor that's not good you will get it right cos u paid much. Absolute untrue."

