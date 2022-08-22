A video that captures the moment a wig vendor was seen installing a lace frontal for a client has gone viral

In the video, the end results see the customer sporting a wig with bold curls glued around her forehead

The video which is currently trending has sparked reactions on social media with some likening it to that of BBNaija housemate, Modella

Lace frontal wigs are what's hot right now and more ladies continue to jump on the trend. The latest is a lady whose video has surfaced on social media.

The video of a lady's frontal has gone viral online. Credit: @wigexpress, @bigbronaija (Instagram)

Source: UGC

In the trending clip posted on Tiktok by @wigexpress, the vendor is seen installing a wig for a client.

Interestingly, the end result, which featured bold curls laid as edges, seems to have caught the attention of many internet users.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users react to lace frontal wig installation

The video which has since been reposted by several blogs left quite a number of people amused. Some netizens even went ahead to liken it to the looks sported by BBNaija housemate, Modella.

Check out some comments below:

ladyveiy:

"Modella no do pass this one o "

miss_walter_audrey:

"She’s actually tried."

laditemi:

"This is matured curls."

cyntheeyah_:

"Modella is that you??"

soniavoke:

"The client seems to love it that’s all that matters "

symply_sugh:

"When your baby hairs become adults "

nahsah___:

"We don finally see modella hairstylist."

smalldimeji:

"When you carry fake wig with fake closure for installment what do you expect."

official_harryzon:

"Na modella sister fix this wig."

__prettyesty:

"I cnt really tell if the customer is happy or sad!"

BBNaija Modella's hairstyle causes mixed reactions online

Modella Gabriella, the fake housemate who joined the Big Brother Naija Level Up house, seems to be giving people reasons to talk, and it has to do with her hair.

The model got into the house with an interesting hairstyle that caught people's attention due to the nature of her frontal lace.

A while ago, after their second Saturday Night party, the Level Up housemates got busy with touching up their looks and getting new hairstyles.

However, while people found visual respite from Modella's incredible frontal, she returned with a bang. This time, she sported a bun hairstyle featuring a frontal as well.

Source: Legit.ng