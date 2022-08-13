Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, turned a year older on Friday, August 12 and took to social media to celebrate

Hours after dazzling fans with photos from her birthday shoot, she threw a birthday bash to celebrate her new age

The outfit which was a sheer catsuit with clusters of bubble-like placed around her curves saw her full physique in full display

Destiny Etiko is not one to miss out on an opportunity to show off her curvaceous body and her birthday was certainly no different.

The Nollywood actress turned a year older on Friday, August 12 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some birthday photos.

The actress sported a catsuit for her birthday bash. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

By evening, the screen goddess took things up a notch for her birthday bash.

Ditching the corset looks sported earlier, she stepped out for the party rocking an interesting outfit.

In the video posted on her Instagram page, Etiko can be seen dancing and showing off her curves in a skin-tight sheer catsuit.

The outfit featured a cluster of bubble-like embellishments placed around the hips, the bust area and the sleeves.

Check out the look below:

Social media users react to Destiny Etiko's birthday party look

princess_onyinyechi:

"Our own Nicki"

sylvanus.divine:

"Dis kin outfit."

bbylucy65:

"This dress is mad & extra."

blueberry8288:

"Happy birthday..love you costume..reminds me of Cardi B."

joanneettang:

"Outfit for the win ❤️❤️"

patriciah_ciah:

"❤️your outfit..You ate."

felixchinonsorita:

"Omo the cloth chockkkk happy birthday drama doll."

cutiepiesebie:

"Wow the outfit beautiful it looks good on you❤️❤️❤️"

