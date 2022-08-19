A Nigerian lady recently got married to the love of her life, with her adorable little daughter by her side

For her civil union ceremony, the bride got her daughter all dressed up in a cute white suit, complimenting the bride

In a similar story, a mum recently got social media users buzzing after she shared a video of her daughter while out shopping

A bride made sure to share the spotlight on one of her special days with her adorable little girl.

Identified as @km.xxy on Instagram, she recently got married to the love of her life, and one of the videos from her civil union ceremony has melted hearts online.

The video showed the lady and her daughter dressed in white. Credit: @asoebi_styles, @km.xxy

Source: Instagram

The video sees the bride's daughter looking fabulous, dressed in an all-white pantsuit.

With her hair packed in a cute Mohawk style and some cute ballerina flats also in white, the baby girl was definitely melting hearts with her look.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Internet users share thoughts

balloon_designs_by_bev:

"She would’ve been cute in a dress."

isaacsparklescfr:

"This is so beautiful to watch ❤️ …."

smiley57879:

"Beautiful baby...why she dosen't have on a pretty white dress??"

adiaghakpabuyo:

"She's cute."

cheem_muanya:

"Aww so cute."

Toddler's reaction as mum takes her shopping has internet users cracking up

Social media users have been left amused after a video surfaced on the internet which showed a moment between mother and daughter at a shopping mall.

The video, which was shared by the mother, @kamalieb, shows how the toddler who was put in the shopping cart reacted each time the mother showed her a new dress.

From 'oohs' and even a 'wow' emanating from the adorable child, it is safe to say the mother has an upcoming fashionista on her hands.

Lady reveals how she spent N180k on asoebi, explains she could have spent less

Asoebi is a uniform dress traditionally worn in Nigeria and some West African cultures as an indicator of cooperation and solidarity during ceremonies and festive periods.

It has become quite popular in Nigeria, and the cost continues to go up as the years go by. Well, not everyone is a big fan of the amount of money spent on asoebi.

Identified as Jennifer on Twitter, the investment banker revealed she spent a total of N180,000 for asoebi, including the cost of the fabric, which was N19,000, makeup and transportation to the event.

Source: Legit.ng