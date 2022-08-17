The mini dress trend is back in vogue and several Nigerian celebrities have sported in some chic looks

From Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke to talented singer, Simi, these fashionistas are serving legs in style

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven Nigerian fashionistas have effortlessly pulled off the trend

The return of Y2K fashion has witnessed the rise in mini dress trends. We see them all over our Instagram and Tiktok feeds.

And it is not hard to understand why. The appeal of the mini lies in its unapologetic sexiness, feminity and sense of freedom.

The stars are rocking mini dresses in style. Credit: @official_mercyeke, @liquorose, @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

The weather is heating up, and people are heading out, marking the return of leg-baring minidresses and in this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven Nigerian celebrities have rocked the trend.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Mercy Eke

The Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner, recently took to social media to share some stunning photos of herself in a blue number.

The strapless dress featured a velvet corset bodice with a print skirt. She paired the look with a black clutch purse and gold sandals.

2. Liqourose

The 2021 Big Brother Naija star has been turning up the heat on social media.

In her recent photos, she posed in a long-sleeved, high-neck mini dress. She sported a natural shade of makeup and wore her hair in a bun. She paired the look with some silver sandals.

3. Simi

The talented singer/songwriter recently shared a photo of herself in a royal blue dress.

The ruched dress featured long sleeves and clung to her physique. She sported a pixie cut and paired the look with some clear stilettos.

4. Beauty Tukura

The 2022 BBNaija ex-housemate was posted up a while back, looking like a fab queen in an emerald green dress.

The thin-strap number featured double sleeves and she paired it with contrasting sandals in a vibrant shade of yellow.

5. Cee-C

This Double Wahala finalist isn't one to disappoint when it comes to fashion and style. She hopped on the mini dress trend in an elegant blue number.

The dress featured structured sleeves and a tie-front design.

6. Nengi

The 2020 BBNaija star is a lover of anything that brings out her curves and mini dresses make the cut.

She posed in a ruffle off-shoulder white dress, rocking a pink Chanel bag and some clear slippers.

7. Nancy Isime

The Nollywood actress and media personality was a sight to behold in this pristine number.

The look designed by Medlin Boss saw Nancy looking like a baddie and a rich auntie at the same time!

Mini dresses are in vogue right now and these looks are pure style goals!

Wedding glamour: How Mercy Chinwo made a case for modest fashion in 9 looks

The wedding of popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, got everyone in their feelings as the celebration of love was celebrated by numerous fans and well-wishers.

With videos and photos from the four-part wedding ceremony flooding social media, one thing that stood out was the singer's choice of outfits.

Source: Legit.ng