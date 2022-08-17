Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Alex Asogwa recently took to social media to share some new photos

Better known as Alex Unusual, the Double Wahala star posed in a well-tailored jumpsuit that flattered her silhouette

This comes a while after Legit.ng made a compilation of stylish jumpsuits to update your wardrobe with

If jumpsuits aren't your favourite things, then Alex Unusual is here to let you know that it is time for you to wake up the inner fashionista and jump into uncharted territories!

The 2018 BBNaija star recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself and they are glamorous.

The reality TV star donned a red ankara jumpsuit. Credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star and top brand influencer who is currently sporting platinum blonde short hair, wore a well-tailored jumpsuit that showed off her beautiful curves.

The look featured a bright red top with drama sleeves, and straight pant legs flattered her long legs.

She captioned:

"When look at myself in the mirror, I see a lady, working to make a huge difference. Living for positive impact and having fun at it."

See post below:

Source: Legit.ng