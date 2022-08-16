Mercy Chinwo got married to the love of her life, Blessed, on Saturday, August 12, in a lavish ceremony

With her introduction, civil union, traditional and white wedding ceremony well capture online, her sense of style took the front seat

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all nine breath-taking, modest dresses the gospel singer wore for all her special days

The wedding of popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, got everyone in their feelings as the celebration of love was celebrated by numerous fans and well-wishers.

With videos and photos from the four-part wedding ceremony flooding social media, one thing that stood out was the singer's choice of outfits.

The singer sported some gorgeous looks. Credit: Mercy Chinwo

Source: Instagram

From her introduction to her wedding afterparty dress, Chinwo maintained an impressive sense of decency with her choices while keeping things elegant and regal.

Check them out:

Check them out:

1. Introduction look

For the official introduction of Blessed to her family, the singer opted for a cream and gold ensemble.

The dress featured sheer sleeves and a round neck with gold embellishments. She added a bit of drama with the three-strap mono sleeve.

She wore soft glam makeup and looked beautiful and ready for the new journey.

2. Civil union look

For her court wedding, Chinwo dazzled in a structured midi dress that featured long sleeves, a high neck. The dress featured pearl-like embellishments.

She paired the dress designed by @prudential_styling, with a fascinator and a pair of white pumps.

3. Prewedding look

Ahead of her traditional and white wedding ceremonies, Chinwo shared new pre-wedding photos with her man. Mercy donned a beautiful dress while her man wore a simple traditional fit.

The beautiful floral print dress designed by @racyrobescouture, featured long sleeves and a deep green draping around her shoulder.

4. Traditional look 1

For her first outing at her traditional wedding ceremony, Chinwo came out dressed in her full Port Harcourt regalia, dripping in royalty.

With a heavily embellished cap, the beautiful bride displayed some impressive dance moves in a gold lace blouse, and a lace skirt with huge neck beads.

5. Traditional look 2

For her second look, Mercy was a beauty to behold in an ethereal dress designed by celebrity favourite, Veekee James.

A video posted on the official page of the designer sees the gorgeous bride showing off her physique in the blue corset dress bedazzled with gold appliques.

With her hair pulled back in a low bun and held together with coral beads, she sported soft glam makeup.

Check out the look below:

6. Traditional look 3

The singer dazzled in a burnt orange ensemble for her third and final look for her traditional ceremony. The dress designed by @prudential_styling featured more drama than the first.

There were ruffle detailings around one of the long sleeves as well as around the waistline. She sported a gele and carried a feather hand fan, all of which were in the same colour.

Swipe to see full look below:

7. White wedding look

The beautiful bride redefined elegance and class in her resplendent wedding dress. The mermaid look designed by Veekee James featured a high neck, long sleeves, and a ruffle overskirt that ran all the way to the floor.

She kept things glossy and natural for her makeup, pulling her hair back in a low bun.

8. Reception look

She switched things up a bit for her reception look, which was indeed beautiful. Returning to the reception hall, Chinwo donned a bedazzled blush pink dress.

The long-sleeved dress featured a ruffle design around the bust area. The look made sure to flatter her feminine silhouette.

This look was also designed by Veekee James.

9. Afterparty look

And for the final look, Mercy opted for a short-sleeved mermaid dress for the afterparty look.

She looked gorgeous in the lace number, which featured a love shape design around the chest area, giving her a simple yet bridal look.

This look was designed by Prudential Styling.

The singer made a case for modest fashion at her ceremonies and we love every moment of it!

