Nollywood star turned politician Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

The Rivers state deputy governorship candidate sported two stunning ankara looks designed by Bibi Christophers

In a related story, BBNaija 2018 reality TV star, Alex Unusual shared photos in an ankara jumpsuit

When it comes to queens of ankara fashion in Nigeria, Tonto Dikeh comfortably sits on that throne.

Dikeh, who rose to fame as a Nollywood actress, has delved into politics but this has done nothing to affect her love for fashionable looks.

The actress slayed in ankara. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The mother of one recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself looking elegant in ankara.

The two styles she sported sees her looking like a rich auntie, a boss lady and generally a woman who has come into her own.

Check them out below:

Look 1

For the first look, she rocked a black lace-infused ankara two-piece.

The ensemble is comprised of a peplum blouse with a velvet corset bodice and leafy cutouts embellishment on one side of the top.

The skirt, which also featured lace fabric, was designed in a straight style with an opening at the back.

Look 2

The Nollywood star came through with another look, this time in blue ankara.

She sported a midi length-sleeved peplum blouse with a lace and ankara skirt. For this look, the mother of one paired it with a white headwrap.

Both dresses were designed by Bibi Christophers, a favourite of Dikeh.

Swipe to see more below:

Source: Legit.ng