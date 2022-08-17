Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw recently took to her Instagram page to celebrate herself as Woman Crush Wednesday

The movie star shared two new photos in which she sported an ultra-feminine look with a sleek updo

In a similar story, popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, posted some fabulous snaps from her music tour

Asides from her stelar performances as an actor and her youthful look, another thing Nigerians love about Kate Henshaw is her elegant sense of style.

Even more amazing is the fact that the popular Nollywood actress is not one to tone down on her self-loving energy.

For Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW), the 51-year-old posted two photos of herself and they are indeed breath-taking.

In the photos, the Blood Sister actress sported a gorgeous dress that did justice to her feminine silhouette.

The print dress featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline and olive underlining. She paired the look with some fabulous gold-heeled sandals.

For her face, she opted for natural glam, wearing her hair in a high bun.

She captioned the post with a quote:

" Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself" - Rumi"

Swipe to see more:

