Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko, recently took to her Instagram page to share new photos

The movie star and brand influencer donned a corset bodice mini dress with cut-out features around the bust

The curvaceous actress added a caption that may or may not have been inspired by Beyonce

Destiny Etiko is not one to go easy when it comes to glamming up for the camera or the 'gram.

The Nollywood actress recently left social media users buzzing with reactions after sharing her recent photos.

Photos of the actress. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

In the latest uploads, the film star dazzled in her usual style of form-fitting looks.

This time, she rocked a mini dress with an exposed corset and cut-out features around the bust.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The white dress featured sheer fabric at the top, and for her face, the Nollywood star sported soft glam makeup and shoulder-length hair.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"it cost a billion to look this good."

Swipe to see more beautiful photos below:

"Don't forget to look breathtaking": Regina Daniels gives advice in fab new look

Regina Daniels is out here building her fashion brand and growing the collection, and it is beautiful to see.

The Nollywood actress and billionaire wife recently left her fans wowed when she posted photos rocking yet another design from the brand's collection.

In the photos, she is seen posing in a green and black checkered attire featuring an off-shoulder corset top which she paired with some well-tailored trousers.

Celebrity style recreation: Little girl replicates Toyin Abraham's gangster look

Toyin Lawani wowed her fans when she released photos in honour of her birthday, dressed like a proper deadlock gangster.

The look, which was a promo for her upcoming film, was so loved by her fans that one of them copied it.

A little girl identified as Honesta Dickson Agbeke turned the big six and to celebrate, she shared some photos of herself in a miniature version of Abraham's look.

Like the movie star, she sported a two-piece denim set with a white t-shirt underneath her jacket.

Source: Legit.ng