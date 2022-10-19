Print scarves are hot right now, and a lot of celebrities have jumped on the colourful trend

In Nigerian, some celebrity fashionistas have been sported rocking stylish scarves

Legit.ng takes a look at how six beautiful ladies styled their scarves in this article

The fashion benefits of a good scarf are many, but the most important is the fact that they serve as an easy way to spice up a boring outfit.

Photos of celebs rocking scarves. Credit: @nseikpeetim, @inidimaokojie, @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Several Nigerian celebrities have been spotted rocking beautiful and colourful scarves in Nigeria.

Legit.ng looks at six ladies and how they styled their looks.

Check them out below:

1. Nancy Isime

The Nollywood actress and media personality rocked a pair of shorts with a white shirt.

She paired it with a yellow and black print scarf and a pair of dark sunnies.

2. BBNaija's Maria Chike

While on her trip with her beau, she rocked a lovely black and white mono-strap dress.

She paired the look with colourful scarf and a Goyard bag.

3. Ini Dima-Okojie

The Nollywood actress rocked a maxi dress in an outdoor setting.

She paired the look with a similarly-coloured scarf.

4. Sharon Ooja

The actress rocked a bow-styled scarf around her high bun.

The movie star paired the look with a black crop tank and a pair of joggers.

5. Omowunmi Dada

The Ayinla star rocked a vibrant orange belted dress with a scarf.

She shared a video of herself look chic with some sunshades on.

6. BBNaija's JMK

The Shine Ya Eyes star shares photos looking sizzling in a fitted black dress with a plunging neckline.

She added some colour with a yellow and blue scarf, as well as some sunglasses.

7. Nse Ikpe Etim

The Nollywood actress was part of the cast of the Glamour Girls remake that served major style goals.

In character, the actress shared a photo rocking a pink jumpsuit and a multicoloured scarf.

Scarves sure know how to take an outfit from 0-100!

