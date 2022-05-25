A lady has left social media users buzzing with reactions over the choice of outfit she wore to a wedding

Miss Rems as identified on Instagram shared photos and videos in which she is seen in a green dress made with George fabric

While others see nothing wrong with her ensemble, there are those who accused her of trying to steal the spotlight from the bride

When it comes to wedding fashion, it appears not everyone believes guests are allowed to dress as they please.

Miss Rems who goes by the Instagram moniker, @queen_of_activity, pulled up for a wedding in a gorgeous George fabric dress with a corset bodice and appliques.

The look has sparked mixed reactions.

Source: Instagram

A video of the ivory beauty showing off her look has gone viral on social media and it has given people quite a lot to talk about.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video which has since gone viral had internet users divided about the look.

Below are some comments in favour of the look:

emetega:

"Let me tell you something no matter what you wear, you can never outshine the bride….so you people that will be screaming don’t wear this to my wedding should just calm down "

misssweetchoco:

"It’s the way we are becoming too extra for me ❤️❤️❤️ I love it!"

shugarnene:

"When you sell this type of asoebi what do you want her to make? Rag so she can't wear it to another event? A confident bride will want her friends to show up shinning."

Others kicked against it:

gylliananthonette:

"If you dress like this to my wedding, I will personally throw you out....wetin remain for market for the bride to wear..ahan ahan."

adandigbo:

"Guest like this is the reason I will have bouncers at the gate. Rule number 1 do not overdress."

_kayima__:

"Bia we should start respecting ourselves nah.. Guest!! What will bride now wear."

weightlossbynelly:

"Sha no dress like this to my wedding ohh to avoid being thrownn out."

