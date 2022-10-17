Getting the right look for one's special day can be a chore, even with numerous styles scattered across social media

For many women, the wedding day is one special day that is worth looking forward to and having the perfect dress is non-negotiable.

If you're a fashionista bride that is big on rocking statement pieces, then you're in luck.

Photos of some celebrities in traditional outfits. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin, @chiomagoodhair, @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some stylish ensembles that are perfect for traditional weddings - for brides.

Check out five looks below:

1. Chioma Goodhair in white

The fashion influencer and hair entrepreneur attended an event looking radiant in an all-white ensemble.

If corsets are your thing then this is certainly a style to consider.

2. BBNaija Maria in purple

Maria Chike gave fans reasons to impress the time she posted photos of herself rocking different traditional ensembles in honour of Nigeria's Independence celebration.

One of the outfits she donned was a purple George dress and it is perfect for fabulous brides.

3. Cee-C in green

Cee-C looked every inch a bride in this jaw-dropping ensemble.

If you want to ensure the spotlight remains on you at your traditional wedding then get yourself this regal look.

4. Beautiful bride in blue

Cold-shoulder styles are still very much in vogue and this bride is rocking it in style.

The classy nature of the style will have you owing the spotlight on your special day.

5. Lovely lady in red and cream

This style has been topping the trend table for the past two years and from the look of things, it has no intention to stop.

This pretty lady draped her curves in this corset bodice dress with heavy embellishment and there are no doubts that she stole the show.

Look every moment like a queen on your special day!

