The Big Brother Naija show recently had its second live eviction which saw two housemates get evicted from the show

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came prepared in a head-turned ensemble put together by luxury clothing brand Ugo Monye

Several internet users have reacted to the photos of the media personality, flooding his comment section with compliments

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu remains undefeated when it comes to fashion and style in Nigeria, and we love to see it!

In an opulent ensemble, the media personality returned to the Big Brother Naija stage for the 2022 third Sunday Live eviction.

The media personality rocked a sleek ensemble. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Ebuka donned a agbada/kimono set made with what appears to be asoke. The purple and yellow ensemble featured wide-leg pants.

Finishing off the Ugo Monye look, The fashion god accessorised with coral beads and a stylish cap. He took to his Instagram page to share photos of his full look; it is indeed buzz-worthy.

This look joins the catalogue of exquisite fashionable looks rocked by the media personality on the BBNaija stage.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users hail Ebuka over outfit

As expected, fans flooded his Instagram page to share their thoughts about his look.

Check out some comments below:

chim_ama_kaa:

"It’s the pallazo for me."

_prince_dennar:

"It’s Givinggg "

lagosartshowsnyc:

"Nice outfit. More important than bbnaija"

queenjulietjessey:

"Agbada pallazo"

enhayesclothier:

"This outfits dis year. Yet to see a fine 1"

symply4chune:

"Ebuka always delivering"

theiyke_cosmetics:

"LORD OF OUTFITS."

ladyshuga5:

"Fashion god"

soft_steph_30:

"Fashion killer"

