Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele Bello is undoubtedly one of the classiest women in Nollywood

The movie star/Lagos state deputy governorship candidate has been rocking some powerful looks in recent times

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five memorable times that the Jenifa star and politician has slayed in sleek looks

Funke Akindele Bello is running for Lagos state deputy governorship candidacy, and she is doing it in style.

The talented Nollywood star turned politician isn't one to miss out on rocking classy and elegant ensembles.

The actress has an elegant sense of style. Credit: Funke Akindele Bello

Source: Instagram

In the past few weeks, the mother of two has been pulling off some powerful looks that we just cannot ignore.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five looks.

Check them out below:

Look 1

Shortly after the news of her political ambition surfaced on social media, the actress matched the buzz with a stunning portrait photo of herself in a navy blue suit.

Although not a full picture, the actress who sported a bob hairdo, glossy lips and smoky eye, slayed the ensemble which oozed of fierceness and commanded attention.

Look 2

Here, this dress featured a squared patch design at the front and sequin embellished sleeves.

The actress/politician added an edge to the look by pairing the dress with a striped asoke cap - sometimes mostly worn by men.

She accessorized with a bedazzled cute purse.

Look 3

This look screams 'her excellency' and it is not hard to see why.

The Nollywood star was a sight to behold in this photo in which she donned an orange and yellow ensemble which featured a mixed print ankara top.

Everything from the vibrant gele to the soft glam makeup and the fitting of the outfit gave off an elegant vibe.

Look 4

For her visit to the Catholic Women’s organization of Nigeria, Lagos arch-diocese, Epe Deanery for their Annual Cultural Day, she sported a green boubou dress.

The gown, which featured a print patch around the collar and bodice, gave the actress a rich aunty look.

Unlike the white look ,she ditched the cap for a bow headgear.

Look 5

This is certainly a look for any boss babe in charge of her empire and steadily making big money moves!

Here, she rocked a black lace top with yellow ankara ball sleeves and tucked it into a pair of cropped pants.

For her feet, she sported some black pointies.

We certainly love the energy her fashion game is taking on of late!

