The lush premiere of Inkblots' much-anticipated movie, The Setup, took place on Sunday, July 7, 2022

Several Nollywood stars, including the cast of the film, which is a sequel to The Setup, released in 2019

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how Adesua Etomi, Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw among other ladies, showed up for the event

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Nollywood stars turned up in style for the movie premiere of the Chinaza Onuzo-directed sequel to the 2019 film, The Setup.

From the cast members, Adesua Etomi-Wellington to Nancy Isime, the ladies made sure to bring their A-game to the red carpet event.

The stars turned up in style for the event. Credit: Adesua Etomi, Adunni Ade, Lilian Afegbai and Nancy Isime.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at how eight gorgeous ladies dressed for the occasion.

Check them out below:

1. Adesua Etomi-Wellington

The gorgeous mother of one turned up the heat in a feisty red number. She donned a Sevon Dejana mini dress with a side train.

The off-shoulder corset dress featured draped embellishments and was paired with some see-through red stockings. She sported some clear glass slippers.

2. Lilian Afegbai

The curvaceous actress came through in 'barbicore' style, rocking a @julyetpeters maxi blazer dress.

The pink look featured bedazzled shoulders and cuffs, and a dramatic side opening. She paired the look with a metallic mini bag and some pumps.

3. Idia Aisien

The budding actress kept things chic and edgy in a black leather dress by @atsukokudolatex. The thin-strap fitted dress was paired with a cute beret.

She accessorised with a Bottega mini bag and some strappy sandals.

4. Jemima Osunde

The stunning actress opted for a more daring look featuring a jumpsuit that could also pass for a playsuit- depending on how you look at it.

The structured look by @julyetpeters featured some drama around the sleeves and the actress paired the look with some pumps.

5. Adunni Ade

The talented actress was an angel in white for the premiere. She sported a draped shirt dress with parted around the thighs on one side.

She paired the look with a red/purple clutch, and rocked a deep purple pair of strappy sandals.

6. Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime made sure to put her curves on display in this half-moon print catsuit, clearing understanding the theme of the premiere.

She accessorised with some sleek sunglasses and a pair of pvc slipper heels.

7. Lota Chukwu

The talented actress/filmmaker brought some elegance to the red carpet in an off-shoulder maxi dress. The look which featured a train had the dark-skinned beauty looking regal.

8. Kate Henshaw

The veteran actress kept thing classy yet simple in this black jumpsuit.

The look featured some drama around the sleeves and her decision to rock smky eyes, gloosy lips and a center-parted weave did well to compliment the look

The ladies made sure to bring their A-game to the event.

