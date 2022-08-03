Popular Nollywood actress/filmmaker Omotoal Jalade-Ekeinde recently took to social media to share some new photos

The actress who was in attendance at an Heirs of Afrika event came through dripping in full African glamour

A while ago, DJ Cuppy took to social media to share some jaw-dropping photos of herself in a pink ankara dress

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is one Nigerian celebrity who always knows how to get fans buzzing with excitement every time she steps out for an event.

The curvy Nollywood veteran has always proven to be a fashionista, and her fans love her for it!

The actress slayed in an ankara ensemble. Credit: @realomosexy

On August 3, the Nollywood star took to her Instagram page to share some photos from her time at the Heirs of Afrika event.

Posing on the grey carpet, the actress dazzled in a green and blue ankara two-piece.

The crop top featured long fitted sleeves with ruffled cuffs, and the form-fitted skirt had a thigh-high opening at the front, giving way for some skin-showing action.

Check out more photos below:

