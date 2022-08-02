Several male Nigerian celebrities continue to impress their numerous fans with their sense of style

From Jim Iyke to Efe Iwara, these eye candies have proven to be style gods in their various lanes

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how to rock casual styles like six Nigerian celebrity fashionistas

Looking good is good business; for many people, it can be a lot of work. Having to think about what item of clothing works with the other can be quite daunting.

For some people, however, rocking fashionable looks comes easy, and we see this in how often some of our favourite fashionistas serve looks.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights six male celebrities sporting casual looks to help you up your game.

Check them out below:

1. Jim Iyke

The veteran Nollywood star knows how to be extra but also knows how to keep it simple and chill.

Here, he sports a black two-piece ensemble with the shirt carrying a red love print on it.

He complimented the look with a pair of red slides.

2. Daniel Etim Effiong

The Men's Club star is another Nollywood star you can learn a thing or two about how to pull off casual looks.

Here, he steps out in pastel colours, giving the look a refreshing feel. With a boat hat, a pair of navy blue sneakers and a side bag, it can be this easy!

3. Kunle Remi

The movie star brought his toned legs out to play in this lime co-ord set. He sported a pair of shorts with a short-sleeved shirt.

Carrying a purse and shielding his face from the sun with some aviator shades, he sported a pair of black shoes.

4. Jide Kene

Aside from his stellar performance in Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, his looks and effortless sense of style have earned him the love of many movie lovers - especially the ladies.

The Nollywood actor knows how to sport sleek looks, and this time is no different. Here, he rocks a sky blue matching set that did justice to his tall frame.

5. Stan Nze

Not one to shy away from daring looks, the Nollywood star puts his legs on display in a pair of extra short shorts.

He paired the look with a red print shirt and brought some edge to the look with a black beret and some aviator shades.

6. Jeff Bankz

For an evening night out with the guys, this BBNaija star's look is one of the sleekest looks to go for.

Here, he rocked a white shirt over a pair of white pants and then paired the look with a blue blazer and a boat hat.

This look was definitely giving!

These are some easy styles to copy if you're in need of fashionable style inspiration.

