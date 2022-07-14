A Nigerian lady identified on Tiktok as @sophy.berry recently made a video in which she rated her husband's sense of style

In the video, she is seen trying on some shoes in his collection and rating them according to how they look

Several internet users have reacted to the now-trending video with some critique her rating of the shoes

When you have a fashion enthusiast for a partner, best believe it is only a matter of time before the fashion police in them jumps out at you.

This is certainly the case for a man whose wife made a rather hilarious video in which she rated his collection of shoes.

Internet users share thoughts. Credit: @sophy.berry (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

Identified on Tiktok as @sophy-berry, she left several social media users cracking up with laughter when she posted the video which saw her trying on different types of his shoes.

From dad sandals to football boots, nothing was spared as she scored them according to how they looked on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to funny video

your__ceo:

"It's funny how she gave the classiest shoes the lowest ratings. "

denviktravels:

"It's the pharaoh's sandals for me , maybe he trekked to Israel to find her."

egobliss_collection:

"If you no get fine legs, this challenge isn't for you"

amibergs:

"That 0 is cute!!! She nor get style abeg "

pappykaybee:

"And I get plenty shoes na wife come Remain "

sanygerald:

"My question is those shoes she carried close to her nose, does it mean they are not smelling? Does it mean heat no Dey the shoes? I come in peace. Taink u."

larry_williams__12:

"If you mess with my shoes like this there will be consequences."

"Obalende Incredible Hulk" - Man's online order earns him funny nicknames online

Online shopping disappointments can be pretty devastating, especially when you've made plans to rock that outfit when it arrives.

This appears to be the case for a man whose order came in several sizes too small for him.

A Twitter user identified as @dafuture1da, left quite a number of netizens amused when he shared photos of the advertised outfit and another of the customer wearing what he got.

Source: Legit.ng