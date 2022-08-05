Ankara fashion is one that will never run out of style as many more fashionistas continue to slay in its numerous vibrant prints

From business casual to dates with the bae, there are several ways to achieve the desired look with these African fabrics

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six buzz-worthy looks from fashionistas that serve different purposes

There is a look for every occasion, and knowing what works for what occasion is a gift not everyone has.

However, things aren't exactly complicated when it comes to ankara fashion.

Some ankara styles to rock. Credit: @acekouture, @clarairokwe, @thevivienokafor

Source: Instagram

If you've got some ankara prints lying around and you have no idea what to make with them, then you're in the right article!

Legit.ng spotlights six fabulous looks for six different occasions that will have you looking like a true fashionista.

Check them out below:

1. Workwear fashion

This is the type of dress to make if you want to make a statement at the office; boss babe securing the bag in style.

The form-fitted style coupled with the collar and mixed print drama going on at the bottom is edgy and stylish.

This is definitely a win!

2. Brunch with the girls

Dressing up to spend time with the girls can be so much funwith loads of selfies, rinks and laughter.

Ditch the conventional girly look and opt for something edgier - like this co-ord.

Here, this fashion diva dons a two-piece ankara set and pairs it with a vibrant red hat.

3. Owambe slay

Tired of sewing lace dresses for weddings? Opt for ankara dress instead. Here, this fashionista infused orange lace in the design and the result is mindblowing!

We love a well-put-together ankara dress!

4. Date with bae

Opt for this flirty and fabulous dress for a beautiful night out with the boo.

The strapless mini dress with a corset bodice is a perfect choice if you want to accentuate your curves and show off some legs.

5. Business casual

For a casual business meet, showing off some legs in a pair of shorts worn underneath a blazer is not a bad idea, if you ask us.

This gorgeous fit gives off the bossy yet classy vibe.

6. Beach ready

This look is for you if you're not a fan of showing too much skin at the beach.

Here, this belle sports a two-piece look featuring an off-shoulder crop top with puffy sleeves and a maxi skirt with a dramatic opening in the front.

Ankara fashion is always a winner!

