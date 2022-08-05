Asoebi fashion is one Nigerian trend that style enthusiasts can never get tired of, and it is not hard to see why

The style which focuses on the glamour and elegance of the African woman has become a staple at wedding

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven gorgeous women slayed in their various asoebi ensembles

It is the start of the weekend, and several ladies are gearing up to turn heads and drop jaws at various owambe parties.

With various styles spotted on social media, it can get confusing when it comes to picking the perfect look.

The ladies slayed their looks. Credit: @kimbrown101, @ijaypeterz, @a.t.k_fhouse

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven ladies pulled off class and elegance in asoebi looks.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Look 1

Nollywood actress, Scarlet Gomez, came through dripping in olive suauce.

She rocked a halterneck dress with silk corset bodice. The dress also featured a long train.

Look 2

Keep it classic and chic in this red and cream ensemble.

The corset bodice dress featured an illusion sweetheart neckline with sheer sleeves and gold applique around the bustline.

The short underlining also gives the otherwise maxi look, a mini dress illussion.

Look 3

If you're big on cleavage-revealing dresses, then this is for you!

Here, this belle sports a floral print dress with a sheer bodice bedazzled with applique and broken mirror.

Look 4

This gorgeous green look is a stunner and it is not hard to see why. This look will have you looking like a true fashionista who understands how to slay an asoebi look.

For some pizzazz, add a feather hand fan just like this belle.

Look 5

The colour purple is royalty, and this fashionista made sure to rock it in style.

She turned up the heat in this corset look with a dramatic centre opening at the front. The figure-hugging ensemble works well with slim and thick women too!

Look 6

This beautiful lady combined green and yellow, and the result was pure gorgeousness.

She donned the green look, which featured a sheer neckline bedazzled with embellishments and the yellow fabric made up the bodice.

Look 7

This asoebi lady came through with the class in her two-in-one ensemble. The baby blue lace dress featured two peplum-like straps which could pass as sleeves as well.

For baby girls: Update your wardrobe with these 6 chic and trending ankara styles

There is a look for every occasion, and knowing what works for what occasion is a gift not everyone has.

However, things aren't exactly complicated when it comes to ankara fashion.

If you've got some ankara prints lying around and you have no idea what to make with them, then you're in the right article!

Legit.ng spotlights six fabulous looks for six different occasions that will have you looking like a true fashionista.

Source: Legit.ng