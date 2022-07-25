Nigerian fashionista and top social media influencer, Laura Ikeji, has shared some new photos with her mini-me

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to post new snaps in which she spotted an all-black ensemble with her daughter

Only a while ago, the Real Housewives of Lagos star was spotted rocking the same design with Mercy Aigbe

Laura Ikeji is one Nigerian celebrity who is big on rocking fashionable looks, and from the look of things, her daughter, Laurel, is picking up fast.

The Ikeji ladies rocked black ensembles. Credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Lagos star and a top brand influencer recently took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos with her little mini-me fashionista.

In the photos, the ladies of the Kanu household can be seen twinning in an all-black matching ensemble.

While Laura sports a black Fendi t-shirt over a pair of leggings and clear heels, Laurel turns up the chicness in a Moschino tee over leather pants and cute sneakers.

The post was captioned:

"All I need in this life of sin is me and my girlfriend."

Check out the photos below:

