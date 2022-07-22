Big Brother Naija 2021 finalist, Roseline Afije, better known as Liquorose, has posted yet another dazzling look online

In the latest Instagram uploads, the top brand influencer posed for some snapshots dressed in a tulle maxi dress

A while ago, she stunned fans with a head-turning tomboyish look featuring a sleek black tuxedo

Just like her ability to wow fans with her skilful dance moves, Liquorose continues to prove that rocking stylish pieces effortlessly is indeed her forte.

The reality TV star donned a pink dress. Credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

The 2021 Big Brother Naija reality TV star has been serving fans back-to-back with fashionable looks, and it is beautiful to see.

The Edo-born diva melted hearts recently when she posted up looking like a doll in a tulle dress.

The pale pink number featured a halterneck, a corset bodice, and several tiered layers with an opening in the front.

She sported soft glam makeup and a high ponytail hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Liquorose switches things up, ditches wigs, dresses for tomboyish look in new photos

We all love a girl who can pull off an ultra-feminine look one minute and also hold attention in boyish shaggy looks the next minute.

And this is something Liquorose knows how to do all too well.

A while ago, she posted new photos looking rather suave in a dapper black suit, and it got her fans buzzing.

In the photos, Liquorose donned a well-tailored black tuxedo with coordinating pants and a crisp white shirt underneath.

