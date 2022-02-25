Popular businesswoman and Instagram influencer, Laura Ikeji, recently shared some photos of herself in a gorgeous dress

The Erica Moore design rocked by the fashionista is very similar to the one Mercy Aigbe rocked as one of her birthday shoot

Only some weeks ago, a lady received applause on social media after recreating the style as seen on Aigbe

Fashion designer, Erica Moore, is out here making celebrities twin in her designs and it is beautiful to see.

Just recently, entrepreneur and Instagram influencer took to her page to share some photos of Ikeji in what is now a popular design of Moore's.

In the photos shared on her 100k-shy of 3 million followers, the fashion is seen rocking a look quite similar to one rocked by Mercy Aigbe on her birthday.

Swipe to see photos below:

Mercy Aigbe's birthday look

Recall in January, the newlywed Nollywood star shared several photos of herself in different fabulous ensembles, one of which was a beaded off-shoulder dress.

For the first part of the shoot, the actress rocked a gorgeous number designed by Erica Moore. The off-the-shoulder dress with a corset bodice was embellished with beaded strands on both the body of the fitted dress and on the sleeves as well.

Recall in January, the newlywed Nollywood star shared several photos of herself in different fabulous ensembles, one of which was a beaded off-shoulder dress.

