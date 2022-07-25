Social media star Amarachi Amusi who is better known as Ashmusy recently celebrated her birthday

In honour of her new age, the popular Instagram influencer held a lavish Bridgerton-themed party

However, her choice of outfit for the special occasion left quite a number of people with mixed feelings

As is the case with many Nigerian celebrities these days, Ashmusy was the latest to throw a themed party in honour of her birthday.

Sunday evening, July 24, saw the Instagram influencer turning up for her birthday - Bridgerton style.

"It's giving peacock vibes": Ashmusy's Bridgerton-themed birthday look sparks reactions

Source: Instagram

For the grand event, she stepped into the lavishly decorated hall sporting a striking red ensemble.

The look, which had gold embellishments, featured a fitted gown which she paired with a dramatic overskirt.

The back of the attire seemed to command attention as it featured multiple gold spikes shooting out in different directions - like a male peacock showing off to its female counterpart.

Her hair also had some drama as it towered high in an exotic curly bun with fringe.

Check out the video of her entrance below:

Social media users share thoughts

ms_naomii:

"Giving peacock vibes."

mz_vugo:

"Wetin be this abeg?"

lynda_stemcell:

"Peacock vibes!!!!"

steph_ycom:

"What in the Jericho has fallen kinda hair style is this Bikonu???"

queens_dish:

"This is the stupidest thing I’ve seen this year."

stanceyyy__:

"What’s that thing at the back because am not understanding d outfit "

pretty_tari2:

"Happy birthday ohh. Hmm but abeg return zicaloma turban and then comot the iron wey they ur back plus that extra gown "

steph_ycom:

"Na the sword wey she carry for back for me but the dress fine sha."

duchessese1:

"Who do this police cap hair for her nor go make heaven."

tioluwani.ak:

"The hair be like e one fallmad fit though."

Source: Legit.ng