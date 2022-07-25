A lady recently took to social media to share a video of the hairstyle she made in Benin, Edo state, that cost her a lot of money

In the video originally posted on Tiktok, the lady can be seen talking about how she was made to pay N50k for the styling

Social media users have reacted to the video, with some questioning why she didn't ask about the cost before doing it

A lady's visit to the salon had her parting with the sum of N50,000 for styling her wig alone.

Tiktoker, @alma_of_lagos, took to her page to share a video in which she talked about her visit to the salon located in Benin, Edo state.

The lady's video has sparked reactions. Credit: @alma_of_lagos

In a video which was originally posted on her Tiktok page but has now been taken down, Alma is seen showing a picture of the hair she picked at the salon.

According to the story shared, she had visited the salon for the first time and asked that her wig be installed.

However, she didn't ask about the cost until she was done. Clearly unsatisfied with how much she had to pay, she asked her followers if the hair was worth it.

Check out the video below:

"You should have asked for the price" - Internet users react

The video, which has since gone viral, saw social media users reacting with mixed feelings. Some pointed out that the styling was a bridal type - suggesting that this was the reason it cost so much.

Others, however, questioned her reason for not asking about the price before sitting for the hair.

Check out some reactions below:

ruzzetti_bespoke

"Why u Dey ask us? Next time ask price."

soniaejieke:

"Na you go do bridal hair."

emoshoke__:

"Na she get 50k for account pay if na me it’s either we lose it or you carry me go police station! Na wedding hair?"

weightlossandmore:

"The job looks very neat , you would have insisted on knowing the price before starting though."

sophihair:

"I don’t get not asking prices on a place you are visiting for the first time. Clearly you came prepared for anything."

fabulosgloria:

"It looks like a bridal hair oo and bridal hair is quite expensive. But 50k in Benin is quite steep."

ruchyy_:

"Abi you're getting married tomorrow because if this wasn't for my wedding I go tell her to help me commot it."

