A video currently trending on social media captures the moment a lady was seen in a market sporting very long hair

The video posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja sees the lady walking with a thigh-length gold hair

Several internet users have reacted to the video, with some questioning why she was recorded in the first place

When it comes to fashion and style, people tend to have varying ways of self-expression, some more daring than others.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose hairstyle has made her an internet sensation on social media, earning her nicknames online.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of a lady with long gold hair. Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by @instablog, a lady dressed in an animal print outfit can be seen out and about rocking a really long, gold hairdo.

The thigh-length locs appears to be puffed out in little partitions giving her a curly look.

Social media users react

While some questioned the choice of hairstyle, some did not quite approve of the lady being filmed without her consent.

Check out some comments below:

fashiondoctor19

"This one na beef strangled wig."

olorifolawiyo:

"Oshey…Rapunzel "

ezinneugoala:

"If that sponge touch me, I fit wipe her chord."

__teniolah:

"Wo everybody should mind their business jae. No be wetin she get she go wear Wahala yin por."

the.eberechukwu:

"Rapunzel or Rapuziem."

miz_vonny:

"She may have been used as a hair model and probably needed to run some immediate errands before taking the hair out….if you can’t ask questions don’t judge her based on what you think."

hoppy_bae:

"But honestly people should stop this act of videoing people without their permission is bad! Is totally wrong you can’t try this in another country."

temmiey_:

"Giving abule egba rapunzel."

