Nigeria’s unemployment rate has continued to attract the intervention of different stakeholders in the country

Recently, Midas Interiors Limited announced a partnership with the Lagos state government to provide free interior design training to young people in the state.

In a statement, Mabel Nwanegbu, the chief executive officer of the company, shared the benefits of the initiative for participants and other details

To combat youth unemployment and promote innovation in Nigeria’s interior design industry, Midas Interiors has teamed up with the Lagos state government to offer free training in interior decoration to 200 young residents of the state.

The initiative, themed “Beyond Aesthetics: The Power of Functional and Timeless Interiors,” is being executed in collaboration with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art.

In a statement, the organisers said training would be delivered in phases to ensure that participants receive practical, hands-on experience alongside in-depth theoretical learning.

The statement added that the programme was part of a broader effort to bridge the gap in technical and creative knowledge among young Nigerians, particularly in the area of interior design and decoration.

Lagos govt-backed project targets skill acquisition

The Lagos state government, through LSETF, is playing a central role in driving the initiative. The partnership reflects the state’s ongoing commitment to youth empowerment, job creation, and support for entrepreneurship within the creative industry.

Through this collaboration, participants will gain access to modern interior design tools, structured mentorship, and expert guidance aimed at transforming them into globally competitive professionals.

The organisers said the focus goes beyond aesthetics to include how to create functional and enduring design solutions.

Firm speaks on initiative for Lagos youths

Commenting on the project, Mabel Nwanegbu, the chief executive officer of Midas Interiors, explained that the training was structured not only to equip participants with employable skills but also to inspire them to become business owners and contributors to the local economy.

According to her, the project was born out of a desire to give back to the community while raising a new generation of skilled professionals in interior decor.

Nwanegbu further said the Participants would engage in interactive sessions, receive comprehensive training materials, and benefit from ongoing mentorship even after the sessions end.

She also said upon completion, each trainee would receive a certificate as recognition of their participation and newly acquired skills.

Minister launches skills training programme for youths

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian federal government has launched the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme to equip millions of young people with employable skills.

Spearheaded by education minister Dr Tunji Alausa, the initiative provides free tuition, accommodation, feeding, monthly stipends, and startup support for students.

Seyi Gesinde, an award-winning journalist, political scientist and social commentator, described the TVET reform as one of the most ambitious and inclusive education policies Nigeria has seen in decades.

