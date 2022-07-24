Big Brother Naija season 7 recently had its double launch on July 23 and 24 with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returning as host

For the two-day premiere, the talented media personality stepped on stage rocking different interesting ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the four different outfits the BBNaija host donned during the launch

With the start of the Level Up season of the Big Brother Naija show, fans are looking forward to all the excitement that the show promises.

Another thing a lot of fans are excited and curious about is its host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and all the delightful outfits he'll be sporting.

For the double launch of the seventh season of the show, the media personality sported different looks that had fans buzzing - some with mixed feelings.

Check them out below:

1. The pink panther

For his return as the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka stepped out in a pink suit from top designer, Mai Atafo.

The satin ensemble featured a baby pink ruffle shirt worn underneath the jacket which held a bold boutonnièr.

For the bottom, Ebuka opted for a daring, retro choice, sporting a wide-legged pair of pants. Not so many people found the look pleasing.

2. The patchwork regalia

In what looked like a redemptive fashion moment, Ebuka returned on stage looking suave and like a proper Nigerian prince in a colourful agbada.

The patchwork agbada look which he likened to 'putting strangers in a house' - a nod to the BBNaija show, was also designed by Atafo.

3. Oriental print look

For day 2, the media personality turned up on stage in a red and black floral ensemble.

The look featured a crop double-breaste.d jacket with print sleeves and a pair of fitted pants with floral prints. He paired the look with some sleek heeled boots.

4. Kimono boss

And for the final look, Ebuka turned up the charm in a Northern, Arabian look featuring a dramatic print kimono worn over a well-tailored kaftan.

He completed the look with a kube cap and a pair of blue loafers.

