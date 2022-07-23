The seventh season of Big Brother Naija launched on July 23 and its host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stepped out in style

The media personality made a return for the sixth time as a host rocking a pink ensemble designed by Atafo

However, not so many people are impressed with the look as many have taken to social media to share thoughts

On July 23, Big Brother Naija returned for the seventh time with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu once again as the official host of the show.

Ebuka rocked an Atafo design. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

For his return as the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka stepped out in a pink suit from top designer, Mai Atafo.

The satin ensemble featured a baby pink ruffle shirt worn underneath the jacket which held a bold boutonnièr.

For the bottom, Ebuka opted for a daring, retro choice, sporting a wide-legged pair of pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Swipe to see full look below:

Social media users vote down on ensemble

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from people expressing displeasure over his look.

Check out some tweets below:

Style cam: Liquorose, 5 other fashionistas pulling off Barbie looks in pink

While Barbie fans have to wait until 2023 for the release of the live-action movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the Barbiecore aesthetic is already here.

Dazzling, all-pink looks have been pretty ubiquitous in the last year, and we love how some Nigerian celebrities have been rocking the bright colour often associated with the iconic doll created by Ruth Handler.

Legit.ng spotlights six celebrities who have piled on the pink in different styles.

Source: Legit.ng